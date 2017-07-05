Uganda: Lukwago Attacked At Ssebaana Vigil

Kampala — Mourners at the vigil of former Democratic Party (DP) President, John Ssebaana Kizito, were treated to free drama when DP's rival factions almost fought accusing each other of causing the never-ending party woes.

The skirmishes started a few minutes to 10 pm on Monday when Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, had just arrived at Ssebaana' s Kansanga home when a rival DP group hurled insults at him claiming he was unfit to attend the vigil because he is no longer a DP member.

According to eye witnesses, the rival DP group that insulted Mr Lukwago was spearheaded by former DP flag bearer for KCCA Makindye Councillor, Ms Nuriat Sowedi and ex-DP flag bearer for KCCA Rubaga North, Ms Jane Naiga.

The two were defeated by candidates who were backed by Mr Lukwago's Truth and Justice political pressure group, that split from the mainstream DP in last year's general elections.

"The women started insulting [Mr] Lukwago as soon as he arrived at the vigil but he ignored them. They continued with their misconduct until [Mr] Lukwago's group felt it was too much and decided to beat them up," the witness said.

Before the rival groups could physically fight, Makindye Division Mayor Ali Mulyanyama, called the police that intervened by whisking away the trouble causers.

Asked to explain why the rival group was attacking him, Mr Lukwago said: "I don't have time for idlers."

Mr Mulyanyama said the two women have repeatedly insulted some DP leaders at public events.

He said he alerted police because some DP members who do "not tolerate nonsense" were ready to beat them up.

"Their actions annoyed very many mourners and they were determined to beat them up. You know with crowds, anything can happen," Mr Mulyanyama said.

He explained that police did not detain the women.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima said no person had been arrested at the vigil.

Aged 83, Ssebaana died on Monday at Nakasero Hospital.