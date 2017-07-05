Kakamega High School on Tuesday got their football title hunt with a 13-0 rout of debutantes Boystown from Northern Eastern as the Airtel Rising Stars National Secondary Schools Term B Games started at the Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

Four goals from forward Henry Juma inspired the Green Commandos to the emphatic win in their Pool A opener.

Kakamega, who have won the football title a record 12 times, were 5-0 up by halftime after Yussuf Maingi struck in the lop-sided encounter.

There were also braces from James Mazembe, Chris Alpha and Ronald Sichenje as Kakamega marked their return to the National Games in style.

The team missed out on the last two editions since winning the title in 2014 at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Marvin Odhiambo and Evans Odhiambo also got their names on the score sheet as Kakamega bagged the three points. Kakamega coach Brendan Mwinamo warned other teams that his side is yet to hit top gear.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start and this result shows that we mean business here and we will only rest once we are crowned winners," Mwinamo said on Tuesday.

EXPOSURE

Kakamega were boosted by the presence of Sichenje and forward Joshua Otieno, who got exposure abroad. Sichenje was attached to the La Masia Academy in Barcelona for the better part of last year, while Otieno was part of the SportPesa All Stars team that toured England recently.

The duo impressed as Kakamega imposed themselves in the tie. It was a bad day in the office for Boystown as their keeper Noor Mohammed picked the ball 13 times from his net.

In another Pool A encounter, 2013 runners-up Kathungi Boys from Eastern beat Tetu from Central 3-1.

Goals from Dennis Malombe and Dalton Muthelya fired Kathungi to a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Tetu, who took up the place of 2015 winners Passenga, pulled one back through Stanley King'ori before Kevin Mwendwa curled home a beautiful freekick in the 87th minute to seal Kathungi's win.

In girls' matches, former winners Wiyeta Girls opened their account with a 4-2 win against Western Region champions Ibinzo Girls in the pool A match.

Wiyeta took control of the match, racing into a 2-0 lead in the opening half hour courtesy of goals from Martha Amunyolche and Centrix Shikangwa.

Wiyeta added another goal three minutes after the restart through Lavenda Lihamo's header.

Ibinzo pulled two goals back through Cynthia Shilwato and Alice Mideri, but Monica Etot scored Wiyeta's fourth.

"We were in cruise control for the better part of the match but lost concentration in the closing stages but it was a good encounter," Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara said.

In the other pool A encounter, Nginda Girls (central) beat Kwale Girls from Coast 2-0.