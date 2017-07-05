Uganda: Express Defender Survives Amputation, Seeks Shs10m

Kampala — Express' Nigerian player Vincent Onyebuki yesterday received a lifeline after doctors revealed he had survived being amputated after suffering an infection to his broken leg.

The defender broke his leg two months ago in a league game against Proline but after initial surgery at Mengo Hospital was moved to Lisa Medical Centre.

But with the club struggling to meet daily medical costs, the defender was told over the weekend he would lose his leg if further surgery was not done as he suffered another infection.

He was consequently moved to CoRSU, a renowned rehabilitation hospital in Kisubi that has performed career-saving surgeries to some Ugandan sportsmen by a group led by former Express CEO Hamza Jjunju.

"We could not fix an appointment for the surgery on Wednesday (today) as we did not have the money but the doctors have advised to bring him back on Thursday," Junju told the Daily Monitor yesterday.

That however is also in doubt as the proposed shs10m sought is yet to be secured.

"We are in a discussion to see how we can raise the money and will come up with an official position later," Express CEO Ivan Bayige revealed yesterday.

It was reported a fortnight ago that Express whose chairperson is Hon Nakiwala the State Minister for Youth and children affairs that the club had failed to pay bills for the player's full operation.

While the bill was later settled, the player's condition worsened hence being moved to the Entebbe road facility.

The Nigerian defender joined the club in the mid-season transfer window at the start of the year.