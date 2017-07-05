Uganda: World Bank to Aid Agricultural Information Systems

Kampala — Ugandan farmers face various challenges, including lack of information to guide them on what to grow, where to grow and also access market for their produce.

However, this will change following the launch of the World Bank funded Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP).

The project seeks to, among other things, develop integrated agricultural information systems and ICT resource centres in Uganda through a partnership with the Korean government and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

This was announced at a workshop delivered through the Korea-World Bank Global Programme on Knowledge Sharing, funded by the ministry of Strategy and Finance of the Republic of Korea.

The stakeholders gathered to discuss the modalities for implementation of the new national agricultural extension strategy and build capacity of implementation agencies.

Through this partnership under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF)- the Export -Import Bank of Korea has released a $150m facility to be managed through the World for the Agriculture Cluster Development Project.

Speaking during the joint development workshop organised by Uganda - World Bank EDCF - on Agricultural development extension system and ICT in Agriculture at the Kampala Serena Hotel last week, State minister for Agriculture Joy Kabatsi said agriculture extension services are vital for socio- economic transformation of rural populations and the Korean experience is one of the best living examples.

She said the National Agricultural Exetension Policy 2016 has prioritised development of information communication technologies (as one of the tools in delivery of agricultural extension services.

"EDCF ICT for Agricultural Development Programme will contribute to improving Korea's relationship with Uganda, one of the key partner countries in the Africa region. This EDCF-World Bank co-financing programme is a strategic initiative for KEXIM as we hope to build on its successes to disseminate and implement this innovative business model across Africa," said Mr JongKu Choi, the president, The Export-Import Bank of Korea.