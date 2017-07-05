4 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Police Boss Koome Assures of Election Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Authorities have assured that Kenya's capital city, Nairobi which is East Africa's economic hub will be well secured before, during and after the August 8 General Election.

Nairobi Police boss Japheth Koome says they have put in place a detailed security plan which will involve deploying personnel from all security agencies--including prison warders, Kenya Forest Service and the National Youth Service-to secure all parts of the city considered key because it will be host to the National Tallying Centre.

Observers from the European Union have already warned of the need for authorities to take firm steps in ensuring a secure election following fears of possible violence in the event of a dispute from any of the leading presidential candidates.

"The security plan is ready and all agencies are represented," Koome said.

"This city is greater than all of us. We have a responsibility to ensure there is calm and tranquility as we go to General Elections and even during the announcement of the outcome."

Nairobi was one of the worst affected by the 2007/8 post-election violence when 1,100 people were killed and more than half-a-million others displaced during Kenya's worst ethnic and politically motivated violence.

"We are impartial and our only responsibility is to ensure security to all without fear or favour," he asserted. "We are going to protect life and property during the campaign, during and after the elections. We are going to ensure there peace and harmony. We are ready, we have the capacity and I insist we are capable."

He cautioned that politicians who may incite Kenyans will not be spared.

This time, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has assured that the entire country will be safe, with Nairobi's Police chief saying they have already mapped out key hot spots in the informal settlements that are vulnerable for chaos.

Some of the hotspots include Ziwani, Landhies Road, Globe Cinema roundabout, Buruburu police division area, Mukuru Sinai, Umoja, Dandora, Makadara, Kariobangi South, and Savanna.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.