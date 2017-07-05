Kenya: Nairobi Police Boss Koome Assures of Election Security

Nairobi — Authorities have assured that Kenya's capital city, Nairobi which is East Africa's economic hub will be well secured before, during and after the August 8 General Election.

Nairobi Police boss Japheth Koome says they have put in place a detailed security plan which will involve deploying personnel from all security agencies--including prison warders, Kenya Forest Service and the National Youth Service-to secure all parts of the city considered key because it will be host to the National Tallying Centre.

Observers from the European Union have already warned of the need for authorities to take firm steps in ensuring a secure election following fears of possible violence in the event of a dispute from any of the leading presidential candidates.

"The security plan is ready and all agencies are represented," Koome said.

"This city is greater than all of us. We have a responsibility to ensure there is calm and tranquility as we go to General Elections and even during the announcement of the outcome."

Nairobi was one of the worst affected by the 2007/8 post-election violence when 1,100 people were killed and more than half-a-million others displaced during Kenya's worst ethnic and politically motivated violence.

"We are impartial and our only responsibility is to ensure security to all without fear or favour," he asserted. "We are going to protect life and property during the campaign, during and after the elections. We are going to ensure there peace and harmony. We are ready, we have the capacity and I insist we are capable."

He cautioned that politicians who may incite Kenyans will not be spared.

This time, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has assured that the entire country will be safe, with Nairobi's Police chief saying they have already mapped out key hot spots in the informal settlements that are vulnerable for chaos.

Some of the hotspots include Ziwani, Landhies Road, Globe Cinema roundabout, Buruburu police division area, Mukuru Sinai, Umoja, Dandora, Makadara, Kariobangi South, and Savanna.