Uganda: New Wine in an Old Skin - Put Bobi On Parliament's Economy Committee

opinion

The undisputed landslide victory of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, has raised many views on what really drives voters and what they expect their representatives to do in Parliament. One person argued that Bobi Wine's victory has already done what the voters wanted him to do - show the political establishment that it is out of touch with reality and the people are tired. Thus his mere presence in Parliament will always convey that message even before he says anything.

This comment reminded me of the British Police, who simply parked a police car in an area and let its presence, with no police personnel, speak to potential criminals.

Kyagulanyi's presence in Parliament will certainly be more than a reflection of people using their power to put new wine - call it views and ideas - in the old skin of political leadership. His history that is full of innovative ideas, commitment, and inspiration to young people should compel anybody to take a different look at development policy and practice.

His courage to dare harsh conditions with hardly any privileges clearly showed that, while big things like roads, bridges, energy, railways, etc. do matter, there are millions of youth in the country, who do not have the minimum it takes to benefit from such grand projects. New thinking is needed to bring the real life experiences of thousands to bear on the different agencies of government.

My recent research trip to Mbale revealed a big disconnect between grand government programmes such as Naads and Operation Wealth Creation and the people. Some households were given one kilogram of maize or rice seed, which was also delivered out of season. More so, the inputs both by government and private providers were not from the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro).

One wonders why the elite still blame farmers for not adopting the high-yield varieties found at research stations. They simply cannot find these varieties. While irrigation has been presented as a solution to drought, I saw dry rivers implying that the water stress was not only about what comes from the sky, but also the ground sources.

About 3 kilometres from the centre of Mbale Town, I found a community school - with no government funding at all - where Primary Five and Six were taught jointly under a tree. The community could not find resources to build a room and pay separate teachers for each class!

Economic planning has never been a domain of only economists, but anybody who seeks to keep people at the centre of development. The growing inequality in Uganda where, as reported by Oxfam and the World Bank, 20 per cent share 2.5 per cent of the economy reflects lack of inclusiveness of the grand projects government has pursued for decades.

As part of the process of reforming development approaches, even the mighty World Bank appointed Jim Yong Kim as its 12th president. Yong Kim is a physician and anthropologist, who has served as a global health leader and chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

In the minds of many, such a position should have been reserved for economists or financial experts. There are Ugandan examples in the person of Ms Allen Kagina, whose work in URA has no parallels.

The new Wine in Bobi should be in the Parliamentary Committee on the Economy. Like President Macron of France, Bobi Wine might propose to slash the Parliament by one third and put Uganda on a "radically new path".

For example, we might as well make Naro multiply its foundation seed for distribution to farmers.

Dr Muhumuza is a development policy analyst committed to inclusive growth.