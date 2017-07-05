Uganda: Daily Monitor, NTV Named Among Top Brands in Uganda

Kampala — Daily Monitor and NTV are among Ugandan companies that have been recognised by Superbrands, the world's largest independent arbiter of branding.

Superbrands identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands by recognising, rewarding and reinforcing leading brands from all over the world.

Rwenzori Mineral Water and Panadol were voted as the top brands in the latest Superbrands index released this year.

The results were determined through a comprehensive survey taken by marketing experts and more than 1,000 Ugandan consumers based in Kampala, Mbarara and Jinja districts.

The process was managed by the London-based company, 'The Centre for Brand Analysis specifically for the Superbrands programme.

Illustrating the increased consistency of the leading brands in the region, nine brands maintained their presence among the top 20 leading brands as was the previous year. New entries into the Top 20 Superbrands ranking include: Daily Monitor, NTV, Bata, Airtel Money, Shell and Royco Mchuzi Mix, among others.

Blueband and Total have both entered the Top 20, with the former moving up four places to 16th, and the latter moving up a more significant nine places to 8th. In general, there has been an increase of brands in the top 20 from a variety of categories, including finance, automotive, households and food & beverages.

Monitor Publications Limited managing director Tony Glencross said: "Daily Monitor has been part of the Superbrands before and I feel that all along we have been a Superbrand, although we haven't always been recognised. As we near the milestone of 25 years of publishing (July 24, 2017), we stand out as a key brand in this country."

Brands that dropped out of the Top 20 included: Coca-Cola, Nakumatt, Nokia and Fresha.