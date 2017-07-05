Uganda: Inflation Rate for 2016/17 Closes At 5.7 Per Cent

Kampala — The financial year 2016/17 has closed at a lower inflation rate of 5.7 per cent compared to 6.6 per cent of financial year 2015/16.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) says the decline indicates that the general increase in price of goods and services where lower than in the previous financial year due to subdued demand.

Releasing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of June at Statistics House last week, the director of macroeconomics, Dr Chris N. Mukiza, said: "Uganda's inflation rate remained relatively low in the single digit during the last financial year due to low aggregate demand in the economy."

Aggregate demand is the total level of demand for desired goods and services (at any given time by all groups of people within a national economy) that makes up the Gross Domestic Product.

In real sense, aggregate demand is the sum of consumption, expenditure, investment expenditure, government expenditure and exports.

Likewise, the annual headline inflation for the year ending June 2017 reduced to 6.4 per cent compared to the 7.2 per cent recorded during the year ended May 2017.

Mr Mukiza said the drop in annual headline inflation was due to the decline in annual food crops inflation which recorded 18.1 per cent for the year ending June 2017 compared to 23.1 per cent for the year ended May 2017.

"The drivers for the lower annual food crops inflation were vegetables inflation that declined to 9.6 per cent for the year ending June 2017 compared to the 15.5 per cent registered during the year ended May 2017, this is as a result increased supply of food items during the month June," he said.

Fruits inflation also declined to 32.4 per cent for the year ending June 2017 compared to the 37.2 per cent recorded for the year that ended May 2017.