Photo: James Owich/Daily Monitor

One of the classrooms that were vandalised by the students during the strike last week.

Gulu — A total of 450 students of Sir Samuel Baker School have been sent home for at least two weeks after they were suspended by the school administration over indiscipline.

The suspension took effect from Friday June 30 and they will be required to return on July 14.

The students' suspension stems from a strike they staged at the school that resulted into the destruction of several school properties worth millions of Shillings.

According to the school head teacher, Mr Johnson Erik, the students went on strike protesting the decision by the school administration banning the use of "mercenaries" in sports competition.

During a sports competition at Gulu University playground on Wednesday and Thursday aimed at selecting schools that would represent the region in the Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Association at the national level, Sir Samuel Baker came fifth, something that did not go well with the students. They blames the school management for refusing to allow two former students (mercenaries) of the school to participate in the games, something they claim made them lose the competition.

Some of the destroyed properties include the library, laboratory, head teacher's residence and administration block. The angry students also destroyed cassava and maize plantations belonging the teaching staff.