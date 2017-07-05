4 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Recommend Spirit of Mission in General Elections

Lubango — The National Police forces in southern Huíla province were recommended to have spirit of mission and to carry out a more adequate policing during the general elections of August 23.

This fact was recommended by the provincial delegate of the Ministry of Interior in Huíla, Commissioner Arnaldo Manuel Carlos, at the end of the last training session on safeguarding general elections, which began last April.

The official said that during the training of the personnel was analyzed the results of the public safety activity, outlined new lines of conduct and correction of any errors and deficiencies.

The training aims to create the necessary conditions for the electoral process to take place in an atmosphere of harmony, security, order and tranquility.

