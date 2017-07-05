Kenya: IEBC Summons ODM and 22 Candidates Over Violence

Nairobi — Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his competitor Ochillo Ayacko, Siaya Independent Governorship candidate Nicholas Gumbo are among leaders summoned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee over electoral chaos witnessed in their regions.

According to a statement, the Committee said Obado and Ayacko should present themselves before it on Thursday following escalating violence that last month left more than 30 people believed to be their supporters injured as they left a NASA campaign rally last Friday.

Gumbo on his part, is expected to appear alongside his former party, ODM following the chaos that disrupted a campaign rally attended by NASA Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga after youths allied to ODM and Independents clashed.

The Committee which is chaired by the IEBC Chairperson and includes all the Commissioners as its members directed the parties to the twelve cases (Complainants and Accused persons) to appear before it for hearing on Thursday 6th July 2017, at 9.00am at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Simba Hills Hall.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati hastened to cautioned all candidates and Political Parties that they are bound by the Electoral Code of Conduct that they executed.

"The Code of Conduct enforcement Committee will continue to monitor the conduct of Campaigns across the Country and will judiciously hear and determine complaints lodged therewith," he said in the statement.

Other candidates summoned to appear for breaching the Electoral Code of Conduct include Meru County Woman Representative Florence Kajuju and her competitor Kawira Mwangaza.

Milka Chelangat Psiwa, Jonas Kuko and Lawrence Mukosu who are contesting for the Saboti Constituency Parliamentary seat.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and Peter Kinyua, Makadara Constituency contests Fredrick Hussein and Robert Momanyi are also among those expected to appear before the IEBC Committee.

Similarly John Ngari Wainaina and Joseph Wambugu who are vying in the Karura County Assembly Ward (Nairobi County), Ken Odhiambo and Dorine Aoko Odhiambo contesting for the East Kamagak County Assembly Ward (Kasipul Constituency), Rose Atieno and Francis Obingo Were who are competing for the Tuwan County Assembly Ward(Saboti Constituency) and Machakos Central County Assembly ward contestants Joseph Kimenye Mutuku and Muasa Benson Mbindyo have been summoned to respond to allegations of failing to adhere to code of conduct.