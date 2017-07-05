5 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwandan Elected Zone V Chairman

By Peter Kamasa

Former Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) president Gustave Nkurunziza has been voted as the president for Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone V president for two and a half years in elections that were held in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend.

He will be assisted by Dr. Fouad Abd El Salam, from Egypt as the first vice-president, and Augustino Israel Agapa, from Tanzania, as the second vice-president, while Martin Makokha, from Kenya, was voted the general secretary. Nkurunziza replaces Burundian Louis Rwakiranyi.

Zone 5 has 12 countries including Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi, Tanzania and Somalia.

His first task will be to organise this year's Zone V championships which will be hosted by Rwanda from July 21-26 in the men's category, and the women category which will be hosted by Kenya from July 27 to August, 2 in Kenya.

"Zone V is the biggest in Africa with big teams like Egypt, Kenya and Rwanda... . during our term in office we are going to organise more tourneys from youth to the senior levels in both genders as well as develop of indoor and beach volleyball, plus organising courses for referees and coaches to develop the sport," said Nkurunziza.

The former Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis de Karubanda player was the president of Rwanda Volleyball Federation from 2013 until he resigned earlier this year and was replaced by Leandre Karekezi.

