Saurimo — The Ministry of Interior will continue to work toward raising security among citizens, especially during the electoral period, said Tuesday the second commander of Provincial Command of National Police in the eastern Lunda Sul province.

The deputy commissioner Joaquim Manuel, was speaking at the closing ceremony of a Training Seminar on Proximity Policing and Information Police.

Joaquim Manuel considered it important that the personnel of the National Police seek effectively and quickly the information that allows an operational quality management.

At the time, the senior police officer appealed to the population to continue to collaborate with the National Police in reporting crimes.

During the training session, participants discussed topics related to the procedure manual, institutional communication and public safety activity.