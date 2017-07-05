Tanzania/Zambia: Mayanga - Stars Can Pass Zambia Test

Taifa Stars caretaker Salum Mayanga is optimistic that his team will beat Zambia and play in the final of the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup for the first time in history.

Stars, who have been branded by some pundits as tactically weak, have been grinding out results at the tournament where they are featuring as a guest team.

On Sunday, they recorded their first ever win over hosts and defending champions South Africa to qualify for the semi-final stage, where they will meet Zambia tomorrow. Elias Maguli's 18th minute goal secured Tanzania's first meeting in the Cosafa Cup against Zambia in 20 years.

Their last meeting in the competition was in 1997.

Coincidentally, the match was also played on July 5 but in Arusha, where Alex Namazaba and Masauso Tembo were on target en route for Zambia to win the inaugural round-robin tournament on 8 points from 4 games.

Despite facing a tall order against Zambia, Mayanga was in a bullish mood, vowing to fell the Chipolopolo and book a ticket in the final.

"What we need here is results. We have been criticised for winning ugly, but we are in the semi-final stage now. I congratulate my players for sticking to my instructions," said the coach who replaced Charles Mkwasa early this year. "We know that Zambia are a handful; they have given us problems on several competitions. However, the boys are determined to reach the final and I am confident that they will accomplish the mission."

Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) acting secretary general Salum Madadi disclosed that Mayanga summoned John Bocco to bolster his team ahead of the Chipolopolo clash.

Bocco will replace Mbaraka Yusuf who picked an injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks.

According to Madadi, Yusuf is also likely to miss the Champions of African Nations (Chan) qualifier against Rwanda on July 15 at Kirumba Stadium.