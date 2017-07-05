Uganda: Police Ask Bobi Wine to Help Them Fight Crime in Kyadondo East

Kampala — Police have asked the newly-elected Kyadondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine to work with them to promote security in his constituency.

Mr Kyagulanyi won by a landslide in last Thursday's by-election with a difference of 21,000 votes whereas NRM's candidate Sitenda Sebalu and FDC's Apollo Kantinti came trailing in the second and third positions respectively.

Mr Kyagulanyi's victory has since been seen as a reflection of the desire by young people to change given their big turn out to vote.

While addressing the weekly police conference on Monday, Mr Asan Kasingye, the police spokesperson, urged Mr Kyagulanyi to help police in fighting criminality in his constituency since he has a large following of youths.

"We urge the new MP to work closely with the police within Kyadondo East in order to promote security in the area especially through community policing programmes," Mr Kasingye said.

Kyadondo East is a peri urban area near Kampala with problems like uneumployment , drug abuse and criminality.

Police said it would conduct an investigation into to the mishandling of Bobi Wine's supporter, a one Sande. Photos that have gone viral show a police officer stepping on Sande's private parts as he screamed for help.

"That allegation is all over social media. I saw police officers handling his trouser but social media says his private parts were stepped on by our officer. It is something we shall find out from KMP commander and we sort it out if it was real," Mr Kasingye said.

Mr Kasingye said the 27 suspects arrested during the voting exercise would be charged with among other charges inciting violence and destroying property since some threw stones at vehicles. Mr Kasingye said the suspects would be screened to identify those who participated in the unlawful activities.

Meanwhile police has launched a hunt for criminals that are vandalizing heavy angle bars especially at high voltage electric towers (pylons) on the Jinja-Kampala highway. Police said angles valued Shs19m has been vandalised in the last 10 days.