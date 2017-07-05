Tanzania: Minister's Advice for Sports Bodies

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe has challenged sports associations to focus on early preparation for international competitions.

The minister said the country is endowed with talents, but fails on international stage because of poor preparation and shortage of experienced local coaches.

Represented by his deputy Anastazia Wambura at the opening of the 13-day national athletic technical coaches course taking place at Filbert Bayi School in Mkuza, Kibaha, Mwakyembe said Tanzania can do wonders in the international events if talents were identified early and groomed scientifically.

"We need to have well internationally prepared athletes from experienced coaches; that will take our sports to a higher level," he said.

"We have major sporting events ahead of us, the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, the 2019 All Africa Games in Equatorial Guinea and 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, so we should stay focused if we want to win medals."

The minister said he realized Tanzania's potential during the recent ended EAAR Youth Championship held in Dar es Salaam when local runners produced fabulous showing.

He also hailed the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) for the coordination of the course in collaboration with the Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar athletic governing bodies under sponsorship of Olympic Solidarity (OS).