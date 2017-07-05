Liberia: 'Revenge Porn' - Another Dimenson of Sexual Exploitation

Mohammed Sambola who released the sex tape

The wild passion for pornography was covered a few days ago in the Liberian media when Mohammed Sambola, an instructor at the University of Liberia decided he wanted to release an explicit video of him and a female on social media. The worst part about it, the video, marked as a 'disgrace to womanhood' by Gender Minister Julian Duncan Cassell, was leaked on one of the most used social pages on Facebook, the Unity Party's Chat room with more than 20,000 followers.

Now parts of the female morning show presenter at Red Power FM's face and her breasts are now circulating on the internet, a footage thousands have already downloaded. Though no one is sure who is in the video with her, the lady identified as Mecosa has confessed that Mohammed is the second party. This has generated a lot of headlines in the press, especially knowing that the female is one of their own.

Respecting someone's privacy these days is not easy particularly with the internet and people who are willing to 'spoil your image' for instant publicity.

Presently, many men and women are affected by non-consensual pornography, this being one of the handful of cases in Liberia.

"It has become random for people to hide cameras or their cell-phones in a room when there is sexual intimacy going on. That's because of the social greed online that has obsessed people wanting likes and followers on their timeline that can only happen if they upload something as attention-grabbing as sex," added Serena Konteh, a social blogger.

What stands is the fact that the leaking of the video was done to 'upset' the woman, according to Mohammed because he did it after a misunderstanding between them. The act has been condemned by Liberians as a violation of a woman's privacy.

Meanwhile, the act of oral sex, known as foreplay, is performed before actual intercourse in most sexual relationships. Social media is pointing the finger at Mohammed as the bad man for capturing such an intimate moment, something that is downloaded daily on porn sites by many Liberians.

In addition, the number of girls and women who are sexually or economically exploited comes to mind in this situation. There are so many ways to exploit women. In the current woman's case, she experienced 'revenge porn,' which is when a sex tape is leaked without consent.

"That is considered to be sexually explicit exposure distributed without the consent of both parties involved. Outside of this situation, women have sex and should stop being put on the pedestal when they are seen in an act consensually," Serena added.