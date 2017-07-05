4 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: EPAL to Produce 800 Million Liters of Water for Luanda

Luanda — At least 800 million liters of water are expected to be produced in Luanda soon, or twice as much as today (around 350), which is considered a substantial increase, announced Tuesday, in Luanda, the CEO of the Public Water Company of Luanda (EPAL), Leonildo Ceita.

The official told journalists at the end of a Workshop on the WATEC 2017 International Conference, held under the theme "Water Technology and Environmental Control" promoted by the Israeli Embassy to Angola in partnership with EPAL.

He also explained that in 2020 and 2021, there will be almost two million cubic meters of water, a very large value and from this moment on, it deserves greater attention with regard to wastewater.

The meeting aims to promote the international exhibition of Waters, which will take place from September 12 to 14, 2017 in Israel.

He stressed that the director of the Jerusalem Water Company, Zohar Yinon, a person with a lot of experience, brought the country an added value, as it is making a presentation of new technologies mainly in the technology of repair of pipes without excavations.

