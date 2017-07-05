4 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mother in Custody Over the Death of Her Son

By Beldina Nyakeke

Musoma — Police in Musoma are holding a woman with connection to the killing of her son.

Mara regional police commander Mr Mohamed Jaffari said the 22 year old women who is a resident of Rwamlimi street (name withheld), allegedly committed the crime on June 28.

He went on by saying that after one day the child died in undefined circumstances the situation that forced the neighbors to become suspicious, that the death of the child was caused by the punishment from his own mother.

Commander Jafari added that the neighbors then reported the incident to police, linking the mother with the death of her son. Thus led to her arrest her and holding her for some days while the police exams the source of the death.

"The body of the deceased child is being preserved at Mara regional government hospital for medical examinations, so that we can prove without a doubt what the cause of the death of that child was," he explained.

Speaking to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity some neighbors said that the death of the child was caused by his own mother, as she caned him so much the circumstance led to the death of the child as he cried nonstop until he died.

They said that it was not true that the child died after one day, but he died a few hours after the punishment. Therefore alleging that the mothers source of the punishment, was that the child without being canned he would not eat the food that his mother prepared for dinner.

He said that since the child died at undefined circumstances they decided to report the incident at the police post so that thorough examination can be conducted, there after measures to be taken upon the mother to find the source of the death of her son.

