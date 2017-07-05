The seven-member commission tasked by Government to look into Beitbridge Town Council's (BTC) capacity to take over the management of the border town's water affairs from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has ordered the parastatal to restore water supplies to the town.

Water woes in the town heightened in March following the unilateral installation of bulk water metres at the town's distribution points by Zinwa.

Beitbridge has an estimated population of 60 000, while six million (transit) population pass through the border town annually.

The move (prepaid bulk metres) was meant to force BTC to pay Zinwa the $13,8 million accruing from 2009.

As a result, taps at the 120-bed Beitbridge District Hospital, the local prison, Government offices and the border post ran dry, with many residents reluctant to pay up water bills due to erratic supplies.

Residents have resorted to buying water from dealers, with others drilling their own boreholes to augment supplies.

The committee, chaired by the deputy director in the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate, Mr Gilbert Maware, visited the town last week and ordered Zinwa to restore supplies to the town, while Government was working on resolving its dispute with the local authority.

Sources yesterday said that the local authority was also instructed to continue servicing their debt with Zinwa, pending the finalisation of the water management issues.

Beitbridge town secretary, Mr Loud Ramakgapola, confirmed the developments.

"Normal water supplies have been restored and we are working on servicing our debt, though we have issues with the $4,4 million interest they have charged us between now and 2009," he said.

"In addition, 42 percent of the debt was accrued from non-revenue water."

Mr Ramakgapola said they were yet to get feedback from the commission on its findings on the town's capacity and readiness to take over the management of water and waste from Zinwa.

"This idea of duplicating roles and involvement of many parties is detrimental to both the development of the town and the well-being of the residents.

"Our proposal is to have Zinwa supplying us with bulk water, which we will treat and distribute to residents. The current set up is making the price of water expensive."

Mr Ramakgapola said they had qualified water specialists at the local authority, who were on the ground around the clock.

Beitbridge's water affairs are managed by people in Bulawayo (327 kilometres away) under the Umzingwane Catchment Area.

The commission has concluded its mission after holding joint meeting with local authority management, councillors, ZINWA catchment staff, and local resident associations and touring the infrastructure for water and waste water.