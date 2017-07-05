Angola: Asa, Sagrada Esperança Play to Goalless Draw

Luanda — Atletico Sport Aviação (ASA) and Sagrada Esperança (Lunda Norte) tied by 0-0 at Coqueiros stadium Tuesday for the 18th round of the National Championship of the First Division (Girabola Zap 2017).

With this score ASA stand in the 12th place, with 18 points, against 32 of the Sagrada Esperança in fourth.

1º de Agosto is leading the competition with 40 points.

The game between Petro de Luanda and Interclube was postponed sine-die. Check below the current scores.

1º de Agosto-1º de Maio, 2-1

Recreativo da Caála-Académica do Lobito, 1-0

Kabuscorp-FC Bravos do Maquis, 1-1

Progress da Lunda Sul-Santa Rita de Cássia, 3-2

JGM-Desportivo da Huíla 1-2.