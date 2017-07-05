4 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Asa, Sagrada Esperança Play to Goalless Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Atletico Sport Aviação (ASA) and Sagrada Esperança (Lunda Norte) tied by 0-0 at Coqueiros stadium Tuesday for the 18th round of the National Championship of the First Division (Girabola Zap 2017).

With this score ASA stand in the 12th place, with 18 points, against 32 of the Sagrada Esperança in fourth.

1º de Agosto is leading the competition with 40 points.

The game between Petro de Luanda and Interclube was postponed sine-die. Check below the current scores.

1º de Agosto-1º de Maio, 2-1

Recreativo da Caála-Académica do Lobito, 1-0

Kabuscorp-FC Bravos do Maquis, 1-1

Progress da Lunda Sul-Santa Rita de Cássia, 3-2

JGM-Desportivo da Huíla 1-2.

Angola

Huambo - Over 1000 Citizens Request Voter Card Reissue

At least 1,632 citizens requested from last May 15 to June 26 in the central Huambo Province the reissue of their voter… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.