Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arrested the former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Saminu Turaki, over alleged mismanagement of N36 billion from the state coffers while in office.

A source in the anti-graft agency confirmed to Vanguard that Turaki was arrested at the venue of the public presentation of a book on Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari, the first regular combatant officer in the Nigerian Army, in Abuja.

The arrest of the former governor was seen by EFCC as a breakthrough on a man they had declared wanted since December 3, 2014 for failing to present himself for trial since 2011 on a 36-count charge before the Federal High Court, Dutse.

The court, according to the agency, had issued a warrant directing the Inspector General of Police or his officers, and EFCC to arrest Turaki and bring him before it to answer to his alleged offences, but he could not be arrested at the time.

Court order

Justice S. Yahuza gave the order after Turaki had consistently failed to attend trial, while several attempts to execute the warrant on the former governor also failed as he reportedly remained elusive.

The source familiar with the matter recalled that on May 19, 2016, when the operatives of the commission, acting on a tip-off, stormed Turaki's home on 16 Denis Osadebey Street, Asokoro, he managed to slip off their hands.

Turaki faces multiple charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, stealing, money laundering and

3 years ago

EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, had, over three years ago, said: "The public is hereby notified that Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, the former governor of Jigawa State, is wanted by EFCC in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, stealing, money laundering and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N36 billion."

Turaki, who was a Senator between 2007 and 2011, "has continuously evaded appearance in court," the anti-corruption agency added.