South Sudan has requested for Tanzania's assistance in training its national in health, agriculture and Education sector.

According to a statement issued by Vice President's Office today, revealed that South Sudan has also requested Tanzania to deploy Swahili language teachers, because the nation wants to start using the language for teaching in various schools around country.

The country's General Taban Deng Gai, made the request today after meeting with Vice-President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ms Samia Hassan, at the on going 29th African Union (AU) Summit held in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

General Gai thanked Tanzania for its continued support to the Government of South Sudan through various communities in particular the East African Community (EAC) in its efforts to help South Sudan in seeking the lasting peace, according to statement.

Ms Hassan has assured the South Sudanese government that Tanzania will be the foremost in ensuring that citizens of South Sudan have access to quality social services and peace.

She also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for both countries to develop a special framework which will link areas of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including the sector of health, education, agriculture, politics and security.

Vice-President commended the efforts taken by the Government of South Sudan under their President Salva Kiir to seek a solution to the political crisis in the country, according to statement.

At the same time, Ms Hassan, met up with Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth at AU Summit and urged the investors from the nation to come and invest in various sectors in Tanzania.

Vice-President assures the Prime Minister that Tanzania will continue to maintain the existing economic and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

She added that Tanzania would continue to learn more from people of Mauritius, especially how to strengthen tourism activities and how to increase sugar production to cope with the shortage of the product.

In addition, Mr Jugnauth assured that Mauritius would continue to cooperate with Tanzania in various sectors for the interests of the two countries.

