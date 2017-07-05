4 July 2017

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan: Writer Bushra Al-Fadil Wins Caine Prize for African Writing

By Mohamed Najeeb Mohamed Ali

Sudanese writer Bushra al-Fadil has won the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing, described as Africa's leading literary award, for his short story entitled "The Story of the Girl Whose Birds Flew Away".

The Chair of Judges, Nii Ayikwei Parkes, announced Bushra al-Fadil as the winner of the £10,000 prize at an award dinner Monday evening held in Senate House, London.

As a translated story, the prize money will be split - with £7,000 going to Bushra and £3,000 to the translator, Max Shmookler (published in The Book of Khartoum - A City in Short Fiction, Comma Press, UK. 2016)

Bushra holds a PhD in Russian language and literature. He taught the two subjects at Khartoum University until the early 1990s when he left the country for Saudi Arabia where he is currently living.

Bushra has published four collections of short stories in Arabic. His most recent collection "Above a City's Sky" was published in 2012, the same year Bushra won the Al-Tayeb Salih Short Story Award.

The story can be read/listen to at (http://caineprize.com)

