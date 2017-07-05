Eritrea: Health Science College Graduates 565 Students

Asmara — The College of Health Science, in its ninth commencement, graduated a total of 565 students including 256 females in different health disciplines.

The Dean of the College, Dr. Gidei Gebreyohannes, explained that efforts to train professionals equipped with the necessary discipline and profession would make significant contribution vis-a-vis the provision of proper health services.

He further noted that upgrading the professional skill of instructors and the expansion of laboratory service at national level are among the programs that the college has mapped out.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Amina Nur-husein, Minister of Health, indicated that substantial investment is being made to expand health services across the nation. She also stated that significant progress has been made through integrated effort on the part of the ministry and stakeholders.

A representative of the graduates commended the opportunity afforded them and they expressed readiness to live up to expectations.

The College of Health Science has graduated a total of 3,145 students since its establishment in 1999.

In a related report, Asmara Technical School has graduated 204 students including 84 females upon completion of a two-year long theoretical and participatory course in 9 fields of studiy, including Construction, Mechanics, Design, Electricity, General Metal and Woodworks, Electronics and Surveying.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. Tesfay Sium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Training in the Education Ministry, said that Asmara Technical School has for the last 60 years been nurturing technically-skilled students and who are making due contribution in the nation-building process. He further called on the graduates to demonstrate excellence in their places work and thus become role models.

Meanwhile, the Dekemhare-based Donbosko Technical School, in its 14th commencement, graduated 198 students including 99 females at Certificate level. The fields of study comprised Mechanics, Wood and Metal Works, Construction, Electricity, Surveying and Electronics. Established in 1998, Donbosko Technical School kicked off with 45 students in the fields of metal works and construction. It has so far graduated a total of 2,539 students.