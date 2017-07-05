Africa Week in Asmara

Asmara — Africa Week was observed from 1 to 3 July here in the capital Asmara in which sports competitions and film shows featured. The program was organized in partnership with the Foreign Ministry, Culture and Sports Commission, the UN offices in Eritrea as well as African embassies.

An exhibition depicting African traditional food, tourism resources and peoples way of living was also displayed by the Embassies.

Members of the diplomatic corps that took part in the Africa Week observance said that the program was aimed at strengthening the existing relations between Eritrea and other African states.

Africa Week observed for the third time in Eritrea was attended by the Embassies of the Egypt, the Republic of Sudan, South Africa and Djibouti.