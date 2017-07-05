Kenya: Kwanthanze Floor Lugulu in School Games Opener

Former national and East Africa girls volleyball champions Kwanthanze returned to the nationals in style as they beat rivals Lugulu 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-17) in their opening match at the Airtel Rising Stars National Secondary Schools Two 'B' Games at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

The match was a repeat of the 2013 final which Kwanthanze won in Embu.

Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari was ecstatic after the result.

"It is always great to win your first match but it is impressive if it is against a top team," the coach said, who also has former national women's team captain Brackcides Agala as part of his backroom staff.

Kwanthanze, who missed out on last year's event, dominated the 23-time winners in the three-set affair.

Lugulu were unable to deal with their opponents' impressive service.

Last year's national and East Africa girls silver medallists Soweto Academy of Nairobi launched their quest for the national crown on a high with a straight sets win over St John's Kaloleni of Coast in Group A.

The "Mighty Minnows", watched by the Kenya Prisons women's team coach David Lung'aho, were undoubtedly the stronger side grabbing two sets with a 25-21 score. They dominated the last set taking it 25-8.

Cheptil announced their return to the nationals with a 3-0 (25-9, 24-15, 25-13) win over Passenga of Central in the second Group A.

In the boys' contests, East Africa champions Malava of Western fought to a 3-1 win over Waa Boys of Coast in Group A. Despite taking the first set 25-15, Malava were forced to work harder in the second set before snatching it 26-24. Waa gained confidence in the third set to delay Malava's victory, winning it 30-28. The Western region representatives bounced back to seal the win 25-21.

Former boys national title holders Hospital Hill of Nairobi came from behind to beat newcomers Kangundo of Eastern 3-1 (28-30, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23) in another boys' Group A match.