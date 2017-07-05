Kenya: Margaret Kenyatta - We're Ready to Host the World

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has declared Kenya ready to host the global athletics fraternity for the World Under-18 Championships starting next Wednesday at Kasarani.

Poland was expected to arrive on Tuesday for the world youth championships alongside individual athletes from other countries, although some had checked in much earlier to acclimatise.

The First Lady was speaking yesterday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, after an extensive tour of facilities at Kenyatta University and Kasarani that will host close to 3,000 athletes and officials from 131 countries during the competition.

The First Lady also urged local fans to rally behind Team Kenya as the athletes seek to leave a memorable mark in the competition by conquering opponents on home soil.

At Kenyatta University, the institution's management, led by acting vice chancellor Prof Paul Wainana, handed over the Athletes' Village to the government and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in a ceremony also attended by Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and LOC CEO Mwangi Muthee and chairman Jack Tuwei.

The six blocks, christened Nyayo Hotels, have 2,000 rooms that were upgraded to IAAF standard of a three-star hotel.

Renovation work at Kenyatta University, including laying out an artificial turf at the university for use by athletes for training, is estimated to have cost Sh1 billion. Another Sh1.5 billion has gone towards the renovation works at Kasarani.

"I'm impressed with the work that has taken place here. I want to thank Kenyatta University management and their workers for putting up a world-class facility," said Mrs Kenyatta.

"It's my hope that they will be able to take care of the youngsters well during the championships and make Kenya proud."

This will be the second time Kenya is hosting a major championship since the 1987 Africa Games, and Mrs Kenyatta said she was impressed by the facilities.

"This will be historic moments not only for Kenya but also for the rest of Africa. I have toured the dining halls, kitchen and recreational facilities at the village and I am impressed," she said.

The First Lady said she was satisfied with plans for hosting the championship.

"We shall be in the limelight with over 10,000 visitors visiting the country and I hope Team Kenya will emerge champions and make us proud," said the First Lady who also encouraged youth to pursue sports as a career.

Muthee noted that although they have proven their critics wrong, his team would not celebrate just yet as work at the two venues is not complete. "I know where we have come from an I want to thank the First Lady, the IAAF and Kenyatta University management for believing that it could be done," said Muthee.

"Last year, IAAF told us to shelve our plan 'B' and insisted that the athletes' village plan had to work," Muthee said.