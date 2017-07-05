4 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Meets EU Official of Africa

Khartoum — Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim ghandour met , Tuesday, on the sideline of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa the official of Africa in the European Union.

In statement to SUNA Ghandour noted that the meeting has discussed the Sudan's relations with EU, the immigration and human trafficking issues, the support to Sudan in the issue of refugees and the continuation of exchanging the political support via the different meetings, while the meeting has indicated the developing relations between the Sudan and the EU.

Prof. Ghandour added that the official of Africa in the EU will visit Sudan next Thursday and will hold meeting with the president assistant, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.

