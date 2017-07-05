Sudan: AU Summit Appreciates Sudan's National Dialogue and Outcomes

Addis Ababa — The 29th summit of the African union in conclusion of its works, Tuesday, has appreciated the Sudan's national dialogue which has resulted in the formation of a national unity government and the appointment of a prime minister.

In Its final communiqué the AU has appreciated the cease-fire and peace agreement signed in Darfur by the United Nations and the African Peace and Security Council in accordance with a decision to withdraw 50 percent of the UNAMID troops from Darfur.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour indicated that the summit has provided chance to the Vice President of the Republic to meet with a number of the African leaders to review the continent issues.

The AU summit in which the Sudan has participated with a delegation led by the Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Abdul Rahman has concluded its work and issued decision and recommendation Tuesday evening.