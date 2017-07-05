Sudan: Hassabo and Taaban Deng Discuss Relations Between Khartoum and Juba

Addis Ababa — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, met Tuesday on the sidelines of the African summit in Addis Ababa with the First Vice - President of the Republic of South Sudan State, Taaban Deng, in presence of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

In a statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the discussion about the two countries was characterized by frankness.

He said that the Foreign Minister of South Sudan received on Monday invitation from President Al-Bashir to President Salva Kiir, adding that agreement was reached during the meeting on holding joint work by the joint security and political committees to guarantee success of the visit.

Prof. Ghandour pointed out that the meeting between Hassabo and Deng was frank and transparent and included the necessity of stoppage of the support of South Sudan to the armed movements of Darfur and Darfur and the two areas.

He said that the Vice - President of South Sudan has affirmed Sudan readiness to establish strong and positive relations with South Sudan.

Taaban Deng has described his meeting with Sudan Vice - President as successful and transparent, stressing the importance of joint work for achieving better relations.