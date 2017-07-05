Cameroon: War Against Boko Haram - Experts Examine Security, Humanitarian Situation

They started meeting in Yaounde yesterday to prepare reports ahead of the meeting of Defence Ministers of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger and Chad, countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission currently fighting the Boko Haram terrorist group within the framework of the Multinational Joint Task Force are determined to eradicate the terrorist group and prepare for the post-war period. This is the objective of the statutory meeting of the Commission members in Yaounde that is extended to Benin. Experts set to work on July 3, 2017 at the Yaounde Djeuga Palace Hotel to examine the security and humanitarian situation of the war in order to prepare reports to be submitted to the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services that meet in the same venue on July 5, 2017. All these preparatory meetings will be to prepare reports to be submitted to Ministers of Defence of the sub-region for endorsement after which political action in accelerating the eradication of the remaining pockets of resistance in the war and other crucial aspects will be taken. The Yaounde session that ends with the meeting of Ministers on July 6, 2017 will specifically examine the security and humanitarian situation in the Lake Chad Basin region, appreciate the level of execution of Operation GAMA AIKI 2 put in place in December 2016, examine certain issues related to the functioning of the Multinational Joint Task Force and present the new Commander of the force, Nigerian-born Major General Lucky Irabor. Brigadier General Melingui Nouma Donatien chaired the opening ceremony of the experts meeting on behalf of Cameroon's Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General René Claude Meka. He said Boko Haram frontal attacks have drastically reduced and the terrorist have adopted the suicide bombing method. He further said the meeting is to examine security and humanitarian situation and think of the post-war period. The outgoing Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General Oyebao recounted the achievements of the Commission and force, stating that no village was in the hands of Boko Haram, though the enemy has not been completely neutralized. He said there was gradual return of stability to the region, stating that the Multinational Joint Task Force was a model acclaimed internationally as a success. He presented his successor, Major General Lucky Irabor whom he described as the right person for the job.

