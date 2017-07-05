Kenya: IEBC Gazettes Final List of Candidates for August 8 General Election

Nairobi — With 34 days to go to the August 8 General Election the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday published the list of 14,523 candidates cleared to participate in the poll.

The list of nominees includes eight presidential candidates led by President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party, Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Third-way Alliance candidate Ekuru Aukot among others.

The seat for County Ward Representative has attracted the most number of candidates totaling 11,857 followed by the position of the member of National Assembly where 1,893 candidates have been cleared to run.

The Senate contest has attracted 256 contestants while 299 women have been cleared to contest for the 47 County Woman Representative posts across the country.