Sudan: Al Jaz Stresses Sudan Keenness to Remove Obstacles Facing Investors

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Higher National Committee for the Supervision of the Sudan's Relations with the (BRICS) Countries, Dr. Awad Al Jaz was informed on the progress of performance of Russian (ALLIANCE) gold mining company.

Dr. Al Jaz has appreciated during his meeting, Tuesday, at his office the Russian company's delegation, the company's performance in the gold mining, calling for exerting more efforts to achieve more production.

He stressed the committee's support and keenness to remove all the obstacles that are facing the work of the investors from the (BRICS) countries working in Sudan in all fields.