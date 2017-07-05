Sudan: Dr. Al-Jaz Affirms Sudan Keenness to Remove Obstacles Facing Investors

Khartoum — Deputy chairman of the national committee for Sudan relations with China, India, Russia, Brazil and South African, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, has appreciated the performance of the Russian Lines Company which is operating in the field of gold mining in Sudan.

This came when Dr. Al-Jaz received at the committee's headquarters in Khartoum a delegation of the company.

He expressed his appreciation of the company's performance and the successes it has achieved in the gold mining field, calling for more efforts to increase the production.

Dr. Al-Jaz has affirmed his committee's keenness to remove any obstacle facing work of the investment companies of the group which are operating at different fields in Sudan.