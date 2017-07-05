Sudan: President Assistant, Chairman of Future Forces Alliance Discuss Current Political Situations

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid discussed during his meeting, Tuesday, with the Chairman of the Future Forces Alliance Party, Dr. Ghazi Salahueddin the development of the events in the internal political situations their evaluation and ways to deal with them in order to make preparations for the coming stage that ends with elections of 2020.

Dr. Ghazi said in press statements that the meeting has discussed the requirements of the coming stage for both sides of the government and the various political forces in order to establish the bases for the coming electoral process, noting to the necessity to achieve some political reforms inside the political forces.

He added that the government should issue some decisions to realize the reform in the political practices such as the formation of an election commission and other decisions that concern the process of a significant and transparent elections.