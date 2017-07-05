Sudan: Vice - President Meets Saudi Foreign Minister On Sidelines of African Summit

Addis Ababa — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in the on the sidelines of the 29th African Summit in Addis Ababa the Saudi Foreign Minister, Adel Al-Jubair, and discussed progress of the firm relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Vice - President has described the relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia as historic and strategic.

The meeting also tackled the current differences at the Gulf and Arab arena.

Hassabo has affirmed Sudan support to the initiative of the Emir of Kuwait for patching up the rift between the sister countries.

He announced that the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will visit Saudi Arabia the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar to hold talks with the leaderships of these countries in support of the Kuwaiti initiative.

The Saudi Foreign Minister has appreciated the deeply-rooted relations between his country and Sudan and commended the stances of Sudan in supporting Saudi Arabia.

He gave a detailed briefing to the Vice - President on the root causes of the current difference at the Gulf.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed on reactivating the mechanisms of the cooperation between Sudan and Saudi Arabia for the interest of the two peoples.