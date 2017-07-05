Sudan: Bakri Renews State Keenness, Concern to Develop Hajj Works

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has renewed the state keenness and concern on developing the works of Hajj in accordance to the comprehensive strategy that aims to glorify the religious rites, calling for strict coordination between the different government levels in the procedures related to Hajj.

During his chairmanship, Tuesday, to the special meeting for the Hajj polices and preparations for the Hijiri year 1438 in the presence of a number of the concerned ministers and organs.

The Minister of Guidance and Endowment, Dr. Abu Bakr Osman said in statement to SUNA, that the arrangements for the hajj this year have successfully proceeded starting with the negotiations with the Saudi authorities.

He indicated that the Hajj polices have focused on the guidance procedure, the perfect contracts, the continuous communication with the official and civil organizations and the computerization of all the Hajj procedures.

Dr. Abu Bakr Osman explained that the meeting was satisfied with Hajj arrangements for this year, and the great progress achieved in the technical works including the application and selection to hajj process, the fees payment and the electronic visa, pointing out that the Sudan was selected among 7 countries to apply the electronic visa.