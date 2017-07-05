Kenya: IEBC Removes Thuo Mathenge From Nyeri Governor Race

The electoral commission has struck out Thuo Mathenge from the list of Nyeri gubernatorial candidates.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) spokesman Andrew Limo on Wednesday confirmed Mr Mathenge's removal

He said the commission would issue a statement later in the day on the matter.

Mr Mathenge, an industrialist and former chairman of the Mbui Kamiti land-buying company, has suffered a series of setbacks in his quest to clinch the top seat in Nyeri.

He was rejected by Jubilee Party over fake papers in April but IEBC had cleared him last month.

More follows.