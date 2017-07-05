Zambia: Government to Compensate City Market Traders

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has assured Lusaka City Market traders who lost their property in an inferno on July 4 that government will look into their plight and compensate their loss.

President Lungu made an impromptu visit to City Market shortly arriving from Ethiopia this evening.

The country's biggest trading centre was brought down to ashes after a suspected arson attack this morning.

A distraught President Lungu has assured the traders whose lives depend on the selling of goods at the market that government will render support to try restore their livelihoods.

"We will see how we can look into the plight of the people and compensate their loss," President Lungu said.

Pres. Lungu briefing addressed the affected traders who were at the market. He made the back of a truck his podium in order to address and give comfort the hundreds of traders who have lost merchandise in the inferno.

He additionally urged people and his supporters not to take the law in their hands noting that government was on top of things.

"Please do not take the law in your hands, ubuteko nabukwata amaka," said President.

Earlier, Vice-President Inonge Wina said the fire was an act of sabotage. There is tension in the country following the arrest of opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.