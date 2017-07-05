4 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres Lungu Warns of Possible State of Emergency

By Chris Phiri

President Edgar Lungu has given the clearest indication that he is on the verge of declaring a State of Emergency following the fire that has destroyed City Market.

President Lungu and his deputy Inonge Wina have laid the blame on saboteurs although in one breath they allege that police will launch investigations.

The Head of State went straight to City Market soon after arriving from Ethiopia where he had been attending a Heads of State summit.

A fuming President Lungu said the people's rights may have to be suspended in order to deal with the alleged acts of sabotage.

The country has witnessed a number of damage to public property with fires sparked at some public places.

"I do not want to pre-empt the measures we have put in place to up the game and we have done that, but I will wait to be briefed," he said.

"If it means taking measures which are unprecedented, we will do just that, some people will have to lose their rights. People who have lost their property have lost livelihoods. So if I become a dictator for once bear with me."

President Lungu said that cabinet will table the matter on Wednesday and make pronouncements on how to deal with the alleged acts of sabotage.

