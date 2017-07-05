Kenya: Nurses Strike Strains Mortuaries in Nyanza

The nurses' strike is overwhelming mortuaries at major hospitals in Nyanza, officials warn.

This is because the bodies of people who die at home for lack of medicare at public hospitals are being taken to the only functioning public and private mortuaries in the region.

Attendants who spoke to the Nation on Tuesday said the deaths could be higher than what they have recorded since some bodies are buried quickly at home when patients die.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, which can handle about 50 bodies, is now admitting over 30 bodies a week.

FOUR BODIES

On Tuesday, the mortuary received four bodies, two from the paediatric ward and two from the male surgical ward after the patients were left unattended due to the nurses' strike, now in its 30th day.

"We are overwhelmed. We are getting more bodies from outside the hospital yet the space is not enough. In a day, we are receiving up to eight bodies," said Mr Jeremiah Obegi, who is in charge of the hospital.

He said some children are not very sick but they are dying due to lack of treatment.

"Most of the bodies brought to the mortuary are from the wards, while others are from homes," he said.

WARDS ARE EMPTY

Mr Daniel Othole, a mortuary attendant at Rap Kom Medical Centre in Awendo, Migori County, said they have received 38 bodies this week alone and the number is rising.

"Last week, the number was higher. Families have since collected the bodies for burial," he said.

Ms Alice Awuor, in charge of Rongo Rosewood Mortuary in Migori, said they have 30 bodies which were brought to the facility last Friday.

PRIVATE HOSPITALS

"Most of the wards are empty since many patients cannot afford the charges at private hospitals. Their only option is to recuperate at home," said Ms Awuor.

Doctors have urged the Council of Governors to end the strike, saying many patients are dying at home.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga said public hospitals cannot function without nurses.