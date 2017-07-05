5 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mukamba Inks New Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday said Denver Mukamba has demonstrated great loyalty to the club after the midfielder signed a new deal that will keep him at the Glamour Boys for, at least, the next two years.

Mukamba rejoined DeMbare upon his return from South Africa in July last year but the contract expired last Friday.

Marechera yesterday said they had fruitful negotiations with the attacking midfielder who is now available to feature in their next game away to Chicken Inn.

The decision to extend his stay at the Glamour Boys was celebrated by the club's leadership. "It's a done deal. Mukamba has committed himself for two more years with Dynamos and as a club we welcome this development with great joy," said Marechera.

"We are happy that he has shown his unparalleled loyalty to the club and respect for the fans by sticking with us for another two years. "He has been enjoying his game of late and we want to wish him the best."

Mukamba, according to his handlers, had indicated he wanted to stay at Dynamos at all costs because he believes he expresses himself better in the blue-and-white strip. Dynamos are set to travel to Barbourfields this Sunday for a date against 2015 champions Chicken Inn.

Expectations are high in their camp after winning their last six games on the trot to bounce back in the picture for this year's championship race.

Marechera did not rule out adding more players to the squad during the mid-season transfer window which opened at the weekend.

"We stand guided by the coach and his technical team, subject to the availability of funds, but we haven't heard anything from the coach if he needs reinforcements or not," said Marechera.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bantu Rovers v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 1pm), How Mine v Harare City (Luveve, 3pm), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Yadah v Shabanie (NSS)

Sunday

Chicken inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Tsholotsho (Morris Depot), CAPS United v Highlanders (postponed)

Zimbabwe

Land Is for All 'Deserving' Zimbabweans, Don't Be Racist, Mugabe Told

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has expressed concern over President Robert Mugabe's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.