Zimbabwe: Mukamba Inks New Deal

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday said Denver Mukamba has demonstrated great loyalty to the club after the midfielder signed a new deal that will keep him at the Glamour Boys for, at least, the next two years.

Mukamba rejoined DeMbare upon his return from South Africa in July last year but the contract expired last Friday.

Marechera yesterday said they had fruitful negotiations with the attacking midfielder who is now available to feature in their next game away to Chicken Inn.

The decision to extend his stay at the Glamour Boys was celebrated by the club's leadership. "It's a done deal. Mukamba has committed himself for two more years with Dynamos and as a club we welcome this development with great joy," said Marechera.

"We are happy that he has shown his unparalleled loyalty to the club and respect for the fans by sticking with us for another two years. "He has been enjoying his game of late and we want to wish him the best."

Mukamba, according to his handlers, had indicated he wanted to stay at Dynamos at all costs because he believes he expresses himself better in the blue-and-white strip. Dynamos are set to travel to Barbourfields this Sunday for a date against 2015 champions Chicken Inn.

Expectations are high in their camp after winning their last six games on the trot to bounce back in the picture for this year's championship race.

Marechera did not rule out adding more players to the squad during the mid-season transfer window which opened at the weekend.

"We stand guided by the coach and his technical team, subject to the availability of funds, but we haven't heard anything from the coach if he needs reinforcements or not," said Marechera.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bantu Rovers v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 1pm), How Mine v Harare City (Luveve, 3pm), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Yadah v Shabanie (NSS)

Sunday

Chicken inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Tsholotsho (Morris Depot), CAPS United v Highlanders (postponed)