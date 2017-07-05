5 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Govt 'Too Broke' to Accept MPs 70 Percent Salary Hike - Ll City Staff Get 25 Percent Pay Rise

By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has said the cash-strapped government will not accept Members of Parliament (MPs) 70 percent salary hike pursuits.

Gondwe said instead MPs will get the 10 percent pay rise just like other civil servants.

"The government has no money," Gondwe said.

MPs are now getting over K1 million and each MP also receives 500 litres of fuel and K50 000 sitting allowance per day when the National Assembly is meeting or parliamentary committees.

The MPs also get K24 million loan once elected to the National Assembly.

Gondwe had admitted that the country was facing cash problems.

The issue of pay hike has opened a can of worms with commentators questioning the timing as the country is struggling economically and public sector workers on mass action demanding better pay.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Local Government has approved a 25 percent salary increament demand by Lilongwe City Council employees,

Accoridng to LCC chief executive, Charles Makhanga, said they will process the salary hike before they give the workers the money

"We will be releasing the money in phases begging next week," he said.

Makanga said the salary increase would be effective July 2016.

