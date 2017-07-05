4 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Family of Missing Raila Book Author Seeks Answers

By Justus Ochieng'

The family of Newton Ochieng' Ong'ele alias Babior, author of 'The Raila Conspiracy' is seeking for answers from police over their missing son.

The book alleges that all elections after former President Daniel Moi's regime were rigged through the use of State machinery.

Mr Ochieng's father, Dalmas Ong'ele, says they suspect the disappearance could have been influenced by the "content" of the book.

He is now calling on the authorities to help in locating his son whom he last communicated with on June 25.

He disappeared on June 27, the day he was scheduled to officially launch the book at KICC.

