South Africa: Harsh Summer Predicted for 2018 - Cape Town

The City of Cape Town on Monday warned residents to conserve more water as a harsh summer is predicted for the city in 2018.

In a statement, the city said residents should use less than 87l of water per person per day.

"Dam levels remain critically low and we must build up our reserves while we still have water," the statement by the city reads.

Storage levels are at 25.3%, up 0.8% from the past week.

City-wide consumption was 634 million litres of collective water usage per day on Monday, 134 million above the city's target of 500 million litres per day.

On Monday June 26, city-wide consumption was 630 million litres per day.

Mayor Patricia de Lille thanked "water ambassadors" who have gone the extra mile to conserve water.

"As for the bad apples who are clearly putting their own needs before the needs of our city, we will be engaging with you and clamping down on unjustifiably high-water use," she said.

