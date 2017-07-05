Kenya: Robert Matano Set for AFC Leopards Return

Struggling SportPesa Premier League giants AFC Leopards are set to re-hire former club head coach Robert Matano in a reshuffle that has seen Team Manager Tony Lidonde and Goalkeeping trainer Alex Mwangi fired, Nation Sport can reveal.

Matano will be assisted by Tom Juma while Tanzanian Dennis Kitambi will assume the team manager's role.

When reached for comment, club chairman Dan Mule confirmed the development but fell short of revealing if indeed Matano was set for a comeback at the club.

"Definitely we shall have an interim coach in charge until around September or October before we think of contracting permanently,' said Mule.

"For now, we've asked the team manager and goalkeeper trainer to step aside and pave way for in-house investigations."

When contacted, former Leopards player Lidonde confirmed they had been sacked.

"We've been fired. That's is it. Alex (Mwangi) and I were served with letters terminating our contracts because of issues that we have not been informed. The fact is, we've been at loggerheads with the management for the good of the team but they couldn't take it anymore," a furious Lidonde said.

Matano, currently at in charge of National Super League side Bidco United, was non-committal on the deal when contacted.

Matano has won the Kenyan Premier League title twice, with Sofapaka in 2009 and Tusker in 2012. His last workstation in the top tier was at Ulinzi Stars where he led the team for three seasons before they parted ways at the end of lasts season.

Ugandan Sam Timbe and Croatian Zdravko Logarusic are some of the names Leopards had lined up as Romanian Dorian Marin's replacement.