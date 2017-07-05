South Africa: Everyone's in a Good Space Ahead of England - Chetty

Proteas wicketkeeper, Trisha Chetty says the team are taking the confidence from their 10-wicket win over the West Indies into what will be their toughest challenge yet in the ICC Women's World Cup against England in Bristol tomorrow.

South Africa's middle practice session was disrupted by rainfall, forcing the team to have an indoor net session, but that did not put a damper on the team's spirits.

"We can't control the weather so we'll take what we can from what we have and make the best of it," Chetty commented. "Everyone's in a good space, especially the bowlers after the last game, they are taking that confidence into the next game. Our batting was clinical as well, so we're all just looking forward to tomorrow."

Chetty admits that England will most likely be the toughest match they will have played so far, but she believes the team is up for the challenge and are mentally and physically ready to go.

"When you come into a competition like this, you have to be prepared no matter what and we've done that mental and physical prep and are ready. I think what we've done well in this World Cup so far is to concentrate on ourselves and what we do well rather than the 'who' (we are facing) and worrying ourselves out of a game. Yes, England are a good side, they have been for a long time, but we've played them numerous times now and we know what to expect.

"Tomorrow, I think the key will just be to carry on playing our best kind of cricket, execute our skills well and stick to the basics. We're up for this challenge, the girls are in a good space, everyone's happy and I think tomorrow will be a good game to watch."

Sport24