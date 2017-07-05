Kenya: Relief for Philip Moi in Wife Maintenance Case

The Court of Appeal has set aside an order directing son of retired President Moi, Phillip Moi, to pay his estranged wife Sh30 million maintenance and a house worth Sh60 million.

The Appellate Court held that High Court judge Luka Kimaru did not have enough information at the time of issuing the directive.

The Court of Appeal, has thus set aside the judgment by Justice Kimaru but also referred the matter back to the High Court for retrial on maintenance.

Mr Moi and Rossana Pluda Moi have been directed to each file an "affidavit of means" within 30 days, so that the court can have sufficient information upon which an order of maintenance can be based.

The two have been engaged in prolonged legal battle over maintenance with Ms Pluda claiming the former president's son has refused to provide for her.