Kenya: Hosts Kenya Fall to Uganda in WC Qualifier

Kenya's Under-19 cricket skipper, Sachin Bhudia, on Tuesday played a captain's innings, knocking half a century in his team's ICC Africa World Cup qualifier match against Uganda at Nairobi Jaffreys ground but it was in vain as Kenya lost by 69 runs.

Bhudhia's 52 runs came off 60 deliveries with five fours and two sixes.

Put in to bat first, Uganda set a target of 232 by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with 11 balls of the allotted 50 overs in hand.

Uganda was given a flying start by their opening pair of Zephania Arinaitwe (42 off 38 balls with six fours and a six) and Ronald Opio (11 off 14 balls with a six) who put an opening stand of 57.

Uganda's best partnership was 67 runs shared between Kenneth Waiswa (60 off 93 balls with seven fours) and Sireje Nsubuuga (43 off 55 deliveries with four boundaries). Steve Wambwae (44 off 59 balls with five fours) was the other batsman who shone with the bat.

In reply, Kenya was routed for 162 with 20 balls in hand. Kenya started their innings on a sour note losing four wickets for 27 runs in just 10 overs. Bhudia took his team from the woods when he shared a fifth wicket stand of 101 with Thomas Ochieng (54 off101 balls with four boundaries).

Kenya's coach Jimmy Kamande said: "We started both our batting and bowling on a wrong footing. The good thing is we are halfway the mark and we still stand a good chance of qualifying for the next year's World Cup set for Hamburg from January 13 to February 3."

Kenya face Ghana at the same venue on Wednesday while Uganda will move to Gymkhana where they will meet with Botswana.